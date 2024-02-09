Two migrant smugglers arrested at border

Police arrested two men on Friday after they attempted to smuggle 12 people over the border with Turkey in Evros prefecture.

Police officers from Alexandroupoli stopped a vehicle, in which they found eight migrants who did not have travel documents.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested after attempting to flee on foot and was identified as a smuggler, while his partner, who was attempting to smuggle an additional four people over the border via truck container, was also apprehended by authorities at Kipoi border station following the detection of the immigrants using a ranged heartbeat sensor.

The two arrested men will be led before prosecutors while both vehicles have been impounded.