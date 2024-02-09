NEWS

Two migrant smugglers arrested at border

Two migrant smugglers arrested at border
[Intime News]

Police arrested two men on Friday after they attempted to smuggle 12 people over the border with Turkey in Evros prefecture.

Police officers from Alexandroupoli stopped a vehicle, in which they found eight migrants who did not have travel documents. 

The driver of the vehicle was arrested after attempting to flee on foot and was identified as a smuggler, while his partner, who was attempting to smuggle an additional four people over the border via truck container, was also apprehended by authorities at Kipoi border station following the detection of the immigrants using a ranged heartbeat sensor.

The two arrested men will be led before prosecutors while both vehicles have been impounded.

 

Migration Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Man dies, another seriously injured after worksite accident
NEWS

Man dies, another seriously injured after worksite accident

Three Supreme Court judges sacked
NEWS

Three Supreme Court judges sacked

Two Kurds arrested on foot of warrant
NEWS

Two Kurds arrested on foot of warrant

Mount Athos monks weigh in on gay marriage
NEWS

Mount Athos monks weigh in on gay marriage

Gov’t intends to introduce digital labor card to all sectors
ECONOMY

Gov’t intends to introduce digital labor card to all sectors

Police apprehend suspected robbers and kidnappers
NEWS

Police apprehend suspected robbers and kidnappers