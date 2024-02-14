NEWS

Government sets up task force to tackle juvenile violence

[InTime News]

The government set up a scientific committee as part of the national strategy of countering violence among minors, the Prime Minister’s office announced on Wednesday.

The task force is composed of eight members, among which are a criminologist, a legal experts, professors of political science, and cyber security, and a child psychotherapist.

Experts are raising the alarm that teen violence has become commonplace in Greece, with incidents of brutal beatings and systematic bullying being reported in recent months. Greek police has also stepped up special operations to combat the phenomenon.

On Wednesday, at least 20 teenagers engaged in a mass brawl outside a school in the capital’s Peristeri neighborhood, police said, leaving two 17-year-old students wounded. A 16-year old was arrested on charges of physical violence.

Child Crime

