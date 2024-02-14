NEWS

Parliament faces cross-party divide ahead of named vote on same-sex marriage

The parliament ignited intense debate on Wednesday as deliberations commenced on a bill aimed at legalizing same-sex marriage, slated for a cross-party majority vote on Thursday. Notably, the vote will be named and public, a response to requests made by the left-wing main opposition party SYRIZA and the coalition formed by the far-right party the Spartans and the religious nationalist party Niki.

If approved, the bill would grant same-sex couples full parental rights but not allow male partners to seek children born in Greece through surrogacy.

Tensions rose on Wednesday over the expected internal dissent of New Democracy (ND) and PASOK MPs in the vote, with potential unexpected developments from other parties. Archbishop Hieronymus also intervened, urging for a named vote.

Despite widespread support for the bill promoting marriage equality for all Greek citizens regardless of sexual orientation, the debate in the plenary ahead of the vote initiated objections and confrontations.

“The society is changing and evolving, with or without the parliament’s permission,” emphasized State Minister Akis Skertsos.

“We call on ND lawmakers to vote for marriage equality, not against our political beliefs or social tradition, but precisely because we believe in tradition and social cohesion,” he added.

Support for the bill comes from ND, SYRIZA, PASOK, New Left and Plefsi Eleftheras (Course of Freedom), while far-right party Greek Solution, Spartans and Niki and communist KKE oppose it.

The debate witnessed sharp exchanges, including accusations by SYRIZA’s Sokratis Famellos, who accused the government of introducing the bill to cover up criticism regarding the rule of law in Europe.

Amidst the parliamentary debate, Archbishop Hieronymus called for a named vote, aligning with the Holy Synod’s opposition to the bill.

The Greek church’s opposition to the marriage bill has been emphatic. Support for that view in Greece has been expressed by other Orthodox countries, as well as the Ecumenical Patriarchate which is based in Istanbul, Turkey. If the bill is passed, that would make Greece the first Orthodox Christian country to legalize same-sex marriage

Civil partnerships for same-sex couples were made legal in 2015 with conservatives at the time opposing the initiative. Promises to extend those rights were repeatedly deferred as the country emerged from a severe financial crisis followed by the pandemic.

The vote on the same-sex marriage bill is due Thursday.

 

 

