SYRIZA to approve ‘incomplete’ same-sex marriage bill

Greece’s main opposition party SYRIZA said it will vote in favor of a government bill allowing same-sex couples to marry, noting however that the legislation is “incomplete”.

“SYRIZA’s parliamentary group has been ready for a long time to take this step,” spokesman Sokratis Famellos told the government and wondered if the Conservatives are equally ready, considering the vocal opposition of prominent MPs to the bill.

“You are asking [your] MPs to cover your own weakness by abstaining from voting,” he told Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. “How do you prove the there is government cohesion when there are ministers who will not vote for the bill?”

Famellos also criticised State Minister Makes Voridis who previously claimed that the bill is “unconstitutional”.