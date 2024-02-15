Body recovered from submerged car in Thessaloniki

Authorities in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, have retrieved the body of a man whose car plunged into the sea on Thursday.

The body was recovered from the water in a joint operation involving a coast guard vessel and a private diver.

Subsequently, the body was transported to AHEPA Thessaloniki Hospital, where medical professionals officially confirmed the man’s death.

As of now, authorities have not disclosed any details regarding his identity. An investigation into the incident has been launched.