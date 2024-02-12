NEWS

Former employee of Greek shipping company kills 3 in shooting incident

Former employee of Greek shipping company kills 3 in shooting incident
[Reuters]
Alkis Konstantinidis

A disgruntled former employee shot dead the head of a Greek shipping company and two others before killing himself at the firm’s office in Athens on Monday, a police spokeswoman said.

Police, fire engines and ambulances were stationed outside the offices of European Navigation in a southern suburb of the capital. Earlier, anti-terrorism forces entered the building, Reuters reporters at the scene said.

Among the dead was European Navigation’s owner, said police spokeswoman Konstantina Dimoglidou, who didn’t name the victim.

“We were at our desks working, we heard shots,” an employee who did not identify herself told the Proto Thema news website. She said the gunman had told employees to leave.

The gunman, a 75-year old former employee, was found dead in another area of the building to the victims, two men and a woman, police said.

Dimoglidou said that next to the shooter “was the weapon of his unlawful act and he had probably shot himself.”

Shootings, outside of gang-related activity, are rare in Greece, which has strict laws over gun possession.

Police, who had cordoned off the area, said they were investigating the incident. [Reuters]

Crime Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Apartment owner arrested for murder of 50-year-old musician
NEWS

Apartment owner arrested for murder of 50-year-old musician

Businessman assassinated, burned in Mandra
NEWS

Businessman assassinated, burned in Mandra

Man surrenders after allegedly killing brother-in-law
NEWS

Man surrenders after allegedly killing brother-in-law

Ministers offers condolences as details emerge in police officer’s death
NEWS

Ministers offers condolences as details emerge in police officer’s death

Police officer fatally injured in car chase in western Attica
NEWS

Police officer fatally injured in car chase in western Attica

Woman shot dead in her home in Salamina
NEWS

Woman shot dead in her home in Salamina