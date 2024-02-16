Public urges amendment of coastal zone bill for beach preservation

The public consultation on the new draft law of the Ministry of Finance on the development and of seashores and beaches was completed on Thursday with the participation of hundreds of professional, sports and social organizations, municipalities, environmental organizations, movements and individual citizens.

In the more than 1,200 comments submitted, a number of technical legislative improvements were proposed in all directions, either to strengthen the protection of the coastline as a natural resource and public good, or to support its economic exploitation as a tourist resource.

The law on beaches and their commercial exploitation was put to public consultation earlier in the month. It lays down the rules for the demarcation of coastal areas and beaches, the way they can be leased, and the penalties for violators.

From the comments submitted, it appears that a significant part of the public would prefer a new framework, which not only concerns how the seashores and beaches are leased, but upgrades the conditions for the protection of the coastline, prioritizing its preservation from economic exploitation. This sentiment was also echoed in the joint text of observations submitted by eight environmental organizations.