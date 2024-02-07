CULTURE TATOI

Restoration study for former royal palace garden unveiled

Restoration study for former royal palace garden unveiled
Two aerial photographs captured before and after the 2021 fire reveal the magnitude of the damage inflicted upon the historic core of the estate.

The ministries of Environment and Culture presented restoration studies on Tuesday for the 3.4-hectare palace garden and cemetery, as well as the progress of the redevelopment of the entire former royal estate of Tatoi, north of Athens. 

Among the aims is to restore, as far as possible, the image that existed before the former royal family was stripped of its honorific titles and associated royal status. 

The final result, however, will not only be based on the historical image of the gardens, but also on the need for this new section to be resistant to climate change. A similar approach was taken for the partial restoration of the cemetery when the former king of Greece, Constantine II, was buried there last year. 

The tender for the implementation of the study is in its final stages, with the Culture Ministry expecting the contract to be signed by the end of the month. 

Tatoi was ravaged by a wildfire in 2021. 

Architecture Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greenpeace chief: ‘We still don’t know if anything remains of the Dadia forest’
NEWS

Greenpeace chief: ‘We still don’t know if anything remains of the Dadia forest’

Activists decry illegal horse track in Lesvos’ Natura area
NEWS

Activists decry illegal horse track in Lesvos’ Natura area

Wildlife hospital to be set up on Mount Penteli
NEWS

Wildlife hospital to be set up on Mount Penteli

Wind turbines to be installed in falcon territory on island of Skyros
NEWS

Wind turbines to be installed in falcon territory on island of Skyros

Supreme Court takes action against animal cruelty
NEWS

Supreme Court takes action against animal cruelty

Proposal could lead to revival of listed buildings
CULTURE

Proposal could lead to revival of listed buildings