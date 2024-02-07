Restoration study for former royal palace garden unveiled

Two aerial photographs captured before and after the 2021 fire reveal the magnitude of the damage inflicted upon the historic core of the estate.

The ministries of Environment and Culture presented restoration studies on Tuesday for the 3.4-hectare palace garden and cemetery, as well as the progress of the redevelopment of the entire former royal estate of Tatoi, north of Athens.

Among the aims is to restore, as far as possible, the image that existed before the former royal family was stripped of its honorific titles and associated royal status.

The final result, however, will not only be based on the historical image of the gardens, but also on the need for this new section to be resistant to climate change. A similar approach was taken for the partial restoration of the cemetery when the former king of Greece, Constantine II, was buried there last year.

The tender for the implementation of the study is in its final stages, with the Culture Ministry expecting the contract to be signed by the end of the month.

Tatoi was ravaged by a wildfire in 2021.