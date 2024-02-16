Mitsotakis holds series of meetings in Munich

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with a series of foreign officials on Friday at the 60th Munich Security Conference.

Mitsotakis met with US Senate Foreign Relations Committee members Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and reportedly spoke of the good standing of Greek-American relations, specifically mentioning US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s letter confirming the transfer of American military equipment to Greece.

Mitsotakis also met with his Lithuanian counterpart, Ingrida Simonyte, to discuss matters regarding the European Union.

The premier also discussed possible economic cooperation with Iraq, as well as the Middle East in general, with Nechervan Barzani, 2nd president of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Albin Kurti of Kosovo, Mitsotakis reaffirmed Athens’ support of the Western Balkans accession into the EU as well as of the talks between Pristina and Belgrade.

The prime minister further met with Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), with whom he discussed the June European Parliament elections as well as common challenges faced by member states.

Mitsotakis also met with Hendrik Wuest, premier of Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia state, with whom he discussed common challenges, including the immigration crisis and border protection, but also the renewable energy transition.