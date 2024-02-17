Joint Greek-American military exercise concludes

Members of the Greek Special Forces take part in a parachute drop drill over an unspecified location as part of the multinational Orion 22 military exercise, in a photo made available Tuesday. The exercise, which was held from March 28 to April 8, involved personnel from Greece, the US, Bulgaria, Israel and Cyprus. The exercise, which coincided with the Iniochos 2022 drill, was designed to enhance the interoperability of the forces in a number of tasks including the penetration into an enemy area with high-altitude military parachuting, artillery fire guidance, and sniper tactics. [GEETHA VIA AMNA]

A joint training exercise by special operations forces of Greece and the US 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the wider area of Pieria in northern Greece, was wrapped up on Friday, under the coordination of the Special Warfare Command (DEP) of the Hellenic Army.

The joint training exercise which took place in the context of military cooperation between the two countries, was a continuation of a similar one carried out last month.

It involved mountain combat and cold weather training and tactics and contributed to the increase of combat capacity and the improvement of interoperability between the participating Greek and American forces.

“This activity proves in practice the excellent relationship between Greece and the US on the military level and the long-term cooperation of the two countries in the field of special operations, contributing to the promotion of security and stability in the wider region,” the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said in a statement.