EOF bans distribution of spirulina dietary supplement

The National Organization for Medicines (EOF) has banned the distribution and sale of an imported dietary supplement containing spirulina, citing excessive levels of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) exceeding legal limits.

The decision affects the product “VITAMIR SPIROULINA 500mg” imported from German company OLYMP HANDELS GmbH.

The EOF announcement highlights that the product, sourced from Germany, lacks approval from the organization, mandating national compliance with the ban.

“This precautionary measure is aimed at safeguarding public health,” stated EOF.