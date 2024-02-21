NEWS

Mystery shrouds arrest of two Turkish nationals in Crete

File photo.

Two Turkish nationals, aged 22 and 27, have been arrested in Hania, on the southern island of Crete, sparking speculation in the media about their activities.

The suspects were apprehended following a police raid at a luxurious villa situated near the beach of Tersanas, in close proximity to Hania airport, during an operation on Monday. This operation also relied on information provided by Greece’s intelligence service, EYP.

Reportedly, the suspects entered Greece in early September by crossing the northeastern Evros border between the two countries. On the same day, they allegedly submitted an asylum request at the reception and identification center in Orestiada, claiming persecution risk in Turkey.

Subsequently, the two individuals were placed under surveillance by EYP, which led to their arrest in Hania on Monday.

During the villa raid, law enforcement officers discovered a 9mm pistol along with 15 cartridges of the same caliber. Additionally, a small quantity of narcotics (tetrahydrocannabinol) was seized. 

Charges have been filed against the suspects for violations of weapons and narcotics laws, and they have been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, Hania customs officials confiscated a Porsche Cayenne SUV for customs law violations.

Authorities involved in the investigation have refrained from disclosing specific details about the suspects’ activities. However, speculation suggests their potential involvement in trafficking irregular migrants.

Crete and its satellite islet to its south, Gavdos, have recently experienced significant migratory pressure, marked by the arrival of boats from the coasts of Egypt and Libya.

