Greece is India’s gateway to Europe, PM says

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi as he arrives for a delegation level meeting in New Delhi, India, Wednesday. [AP]

Greece and India have pledged to enhance bilateral cooperation following a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In joint statements following discussions between the two countries’ delegations, Mitsotakis, marking the first official visit by a Greek prime minister to India in 16 years, noted progress in advancing strategic cooperation in security, defense, and cybersecurity.

He highlighted the promising outlook facilitated by the proposed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, emphasizing Greece’s pivotal role as the gateway of India to Europe.

“One only has to look at the map to see that Greece is India’s gateway to Europe,” he said.

“Certainly, to achieve this, peace and stability must be achieved in the Middle East,” he said.

In his statements, the Indian prime minister referred to his visit to Greece last August, asserting that Mitsotakis’ visit to India signifies a “amazing opportunity.”

He further said that discussions on Wednesday were “extremely satisfactory” and underscored the goal of doubling trade transactions between the two countries by 2030.

Modi also highlighted the potential for cooperation in defense, mobility and migration. In relation to the education sector, Modi noted the special emphasis placed on connecting universities in the two countries.

He additionally mentioned the decision to establish a new action plan to commemorate the 95 years since the inception of diplomatic relations between the two countries.