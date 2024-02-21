NEWS

Tender launched for thermal microsatellites, radars to help deal with natural disasters

[AP]

The Ministry of Digital Governance on Tuesday announced two open international public competitions for the development of thermal microsatellites and microsatellite radars, with a total budget of 53 million euros. 

The devices are expected to strengthen the country’s capabilities in dealing with natural disasters through a project implemented within the framework of the National Microsatellites Program. 

These two significant projects are being implemented through the European Space Agency (ESA) with funding from the Greece 2.0 National Recovery and Resilience Plan, with the Ministry of Digital Governance as the implementing agency. 

The thermal microsatellites and microsatellite radars will contribute significantly to both monitoring and addressing forest fires, floods, and other natural phenomena by providing multiple satellite images around the clock. 

The design of the National Microsatellite Program was carried out by the General Secretariat for Telecommunications and Posts of the Ministry of Digital Governance.

Technology Natural disaster

