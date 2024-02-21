Mitsotakis stresses importance of strategic partnership during official visit to India

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, center, and his wife Maria Eva Virginia Grabowski pose for a photograph with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, during a ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, Wednesday. [AP]

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership with India during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Mitsotakis, who is on an two-day state visit to India, received a ceremonial guard of honor at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace, accompanied by his wife, Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis.

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis inspects a joint military guard of honor during a ceremonial reception in New Delhi, Wednesday. [AP]

“It is a privilege to be in India on an official state visit, reciprocating the visit of the prime minister to Greece a few months ago,” Mitsotakis said.

“For Greece, the strategic partnership between our two countries is of particular importance and we will have the opportunity to discuss a wide range of topics, political consultations, strategic partnership, but also fostering our economic ties,” he said.

The Greek premier laid a wreath at the Raj Ghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Also on Wednesday, Mitsotakis met with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who expressed appreciation for the Greek premier’s commitment to enhancing ties between the two countries in a message on social media platform X.

Delighted to call on Prime Minister @kmitsotakis of Greece today. Valued his commitment to enhancing India-Greece ties. Look forward to the strengthening of our strategic partnership. pic.twitter.com/SP1LnYY4Tv — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 21, 2024

During his visit, Mitsotakis will also be the guest of honor and keynote speaker at the 9th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics.

The key project framing the relationship between Greece and India is the planned India, Middle East, Europe Corridor (IMEC), providing for the commercial interconnection of India with Europe.