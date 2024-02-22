NEWS

Zakynthos: Partner’s beating causes miscarriage 

Zakynthos: Partner’s beating causes miscarriage 
[Shutterstock]

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Zakynthos, western Greece, on Wednesday for beating his 19-year-old pregnant partner, causing an abortion. She was two months pregnant. 

The incident happened on Tuesday, after the suspect took her partner to his house where he tied her up, beat her up and forced her to take medication that could cause an abortion. 

On Wednesday, he took the victim to the local hospital where she is currently being treated. 

The 27-year-old will appear before a prosecutor Thursday where he is expected to be charged with domestic violence, termination of pregnancy, dangerous bodily harm and theft, after he snatched the victim’s mobile phone.

Crime

