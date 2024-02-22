Student admitted to Patra hospital ICU with suspected meningitis

A 20-year-old university student admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the University Hospital of Patra, western Greece, on Wednesday was in critical condition, state-run broadcaster ERT reported.

The woman underwent a series of tests and doctors are waiting for the results. Doctors believe she has an infection with some media stating it is meningitis.

The student has been participating for four weeks in a sit-in at the Mathematics Department, which is housed together with the Biology Department. She was admitted to hospital with a rash, unstable blood pressure and confusion.

The university building will remain closed on Thursday for disinfection.