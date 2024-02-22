NEWS

Student admitted to Patra hospital ICU with suspected meningitis

Student admitted to Patra hospital ICU with suspected meningitis
[Intime News]

A 20-year-old university student admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the University Hospital of Patra, western Greece, on Wednesday was in critical condition, state-run broadcaster ERT reported. 

The woman underwent a series of tests and doctors are waiting for the results. Doctors believe she has an infection with some media stating it is meningitis.

The student has been participating for four weeks in a sit-in at the Mathematics Department, which is housed together with the Biology Department. She was admitted to hospital with a rash, unstable blood pressure and confusion.

The university building will remain closed on Thursday for disinfection.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Paid afternoon surgeries introduced in health system
NEWS

Paid afternoon surgeries introduced in health system

EOF bans distribution of spirulina dietary supplement
NEWS

EOF bans distribution of spirulina dietary supplement

Minister unveils plan for paid afternoon surgeries
NEWS

Minister unveils plan for paid afternoon surgeries

Deaths from flu, covid rose to 48 last week
NEWS

Deaths from flu, covid rose to 48 last week

Lack of anesthesiologists creating long waiting lists
NEWS

Lack of anesthesiologists creating long waiting lists

Government to introduce relocation bonus for military medical staff
NEWS

Government to introduce relocation bonus for military medical staff