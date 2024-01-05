SYRIZA to table its own bill for marriage equality

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis has said that his party will table its own bill on marriage equality, following remarks by Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis that were widely interpreted as putting a brake on his government’s plans to introduce same-sex marriage.

In a social media post, Kasselakis said that society does not have time to wait for the conservative New Democracy government to legislate on the matter.

“When someone is thirsty for equality and inclusion, you don’t tell them to ‘‘wait for me to explain,’” Kasselakis said.

He was referring to comments made on Thursday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis following the swearing-in ceremony of new government ministers.

When asked if gay couples had “something to look forward to,” he said: “Don’t put the cart before the horse. First we will explain what we want to do and then we will talk about a schedule,” Mitsotakis said, referring to same-sex marriage.

Last July, Mitsotakis announced his intention to legalize same-sex marriage during his second term in office, asserting, “Same-sex marriage will happen at some point, and it’s part of our strategy.”

“Mr Mitsotakis, you make us feel like second-class citizens. When a person thirsts for equality and inclusion, you don’t tell them ‘wait for me to explain,’ as you stated yesterday,” Kasselakis wrote in his post.

“There is nothing to ‘explain’ to society about marriage for everyone, just as there was nothing to explain by the leaders who proceeded to abolish slavery [and to introduce] women’s suffrage, gender equality, civil marriage and civil partnership to their societies in their day,” he continued.

Kasselakis questioned whether Mitsotakis is really in favour of marriage quality or whether he was bowing down to State Minister Makis Voridis, who has stated that he will vote against a same-sex bill, even if tabled by his own party.

In November, Kasselakis married his partner, Tyler McBeth, in New York, as Greek law extends only to cohabitation agreements for same-sex couples. Kasselakis has also expressed the couple’s desire to adopt, which they cannot do in Greece either.

In a separate announcement, the leader of the New Left, which comprises MPs that broke away from SYRIZA in the autumn, said his party will also table a bill to legalize same-sex marriage.

“Yesterday Mr Mitsotakis made it clear that he has chosen a side: he announced that the self-evident request for the legal recognition of the marriage of same-sex couples is being postponed to the uncertain future. This is the wish of the reactionary wing of the New Democracy, homophobic prejudices and religious reflexes,” said Alexis Haritsis.