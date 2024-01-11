Tempe train crash inquiry mired in acrimony

The credibility of the Parliament inquiry committee set up to investigate the Tempe train collision in central Greece last February, which cost the lives of 57 people, is being eroded by the acrimonious exchanges between the government and the opposition, even before key witnesses are examined. Opposition parties have denounced the ruling conservatives for trying to cover up government responsibilities, with New Democracy firing back that they are exploiting the tragedy for political gain.



Four SYRIZA committee members said on Wednesday that “we take government responsibility for the fatal accident for granted,” while a PASOK representative argued that ND members who form the committee’s majority “have already begun to write” the conclusion. It also lay “incompetence, inefficiency and corruption” at the government’s door.



For their part, ruling ND committee members stressed that they are committed “to the goal of the investigation committee, which is to shed light on as many aspects of this tragedy as possible.”

