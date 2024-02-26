PM to attend Ukraine summit on Monday

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be attending a meeting of European leaders and government representatives in Paris on Monday to discuss Ukraine, his office said.

The summit will be hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, in an effort to send a message to Moscow that there is no “Ukraine fatigue” in Europe.

“Two years after the start of the invasion of Ukraine, this working session will be an opportunity to consider ways to strengthen cooperation between partners in support of Ukraine,” the French Presidency said in a press release.