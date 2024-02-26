Tempe rail crash: Top prosecutor urges scrutiny amid speculation

Supreme Court Prosecutor Georgia Adeilini has issued an order to the prosecutor’s office in the appeals court of Larissa, in central Greece, which oversees the investigations into last year’s deadly railway crash in the nearby Tempe Valley, to comprehensively clarify “every claim and every allegation” regarding the disaster to ensure there is no shadow over the investigation.

Adeilini defended the judicial actions taken so far, stating that “the superhuman efforts over the past year of the prosecutorial and investigative authorities for a thorough investigation as quickly as possible of the above crime, sparing no time and effort, are unquestionable.”

“Nevertheless,” she added, “protests and complaints from relatives of the victims persist regarding unanswered questions, pieces of evidence that were not properly evaluated, investigative actions that were overlooked, and even accusations of judicial cover-ups, which continue to circulate both domestically and internationally, fueled by certain media outlets.”

“Therefore, it is imperative that you ensure every claim and allegation made by the victims’ relatives or the victims themselves and their legal representatives is investigated and addressed, following an assessment, according to your discretion,” the Supreme Court prosecutor said.

“[This will ensure that] the conclusion of the investigation leaves no doubt that the prosecutorial and investigative authorities have examined every aspect of the case, fulfilling their duty entirely,” she concluded.

Fifty-seven people – including several university students – died when a passenger train collided with a freight carrier on February 28, 2023, marking the country’s deadliest rail crash on record.