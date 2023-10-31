NEWS

Two people injured as shelving collapses in prosecutor’s office

Two people injured as shelving collapses in prosecutor’s office

Two people suffered minor injuries when metal shelves loaded with case files collapsed in the registry of the Athens First Instance Prosecutor’s Office, the association representing court clerks in the capital has said.

Other employees and members of the public had to free the two people – a court clerk and transport company employee– from beneath the pile of shelves and files.

The Association of Court Clerks of Athens (SDYA) said the Dexion-type shelving collapsed when the court clerk was placing case files on it.

The association, which said the incident highlights “the serious deficiencies in the material-technical infrastructure” of the buildings its members work in, has called a demonstration in protest at working conditions on Wednesday.

Justice Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Criminal charges against four former OSE executives over Tempe
NEWS

Criminal charges against four former OSE executives over Tempe

Former OSE president testifies in investigation of Tempe train crash
NEWS

Former OSE president testifies in investigation of Tempe train crash

Tempe railway disaster relatives sue officials and politicians
NEWS

Tempe railway disaster relatives sue officials and politicians

Railway executives given time to prepare defense
TEMPE CRASH

Railway executives given time to prepare defense

Families of Τempe rail collision victims demand justice and safety measures
NEWS

Families of Τempe rail collision victims demand justice and safety measures

Former OSE head, two executives to face criminal prosecution
NEWS

Former OSE head, two executives to face criminal prosecution