Two people injured as shelving collapses in prosecutor’s office

Two people suffered minor injuries when metal shelves loaded with case files collapsed in the registry of the Athens First Instance Prosecutor’s Office, the association representing court clerks in the capital has said.

Other employees and members of the public had to free the two people – a court clerk and transport company employee– from beneath the pile of shelves and files.

The Association of Court Clerks of Athens (SDYA) said the Dexion-type shelving collapsed when the court clerk was placing case files on it.

The association, which said the incident highlights “the serious deficiencies in the material-technical infrastructure” of the buildings its members work in, has called a demonstration in protest at working conditions on Wednesday.