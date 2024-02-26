NEWS

Rescue operation underway for stranded ‘Odontotos’ passengers

An operation was launched on Monday to rescue approximately 90 passengers who were stranded on a train along the Diakopto-Kalavryta rack railway (known in Greek as the “Odontotos”), situated in the Peloponnese region. The train had come to a halt due to landslides near the Niamata area.

According to the fire brigade, all passengers are reported to be in good health. Machinery from the Western Greece regional authority is expected to begin clearing the soil and debris.

Fire brigade and police personnel are on site to provide assistance if needed, with arrangements being made to transport passengers by bus.

