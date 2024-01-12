NEWS

Investigation launched after Thessaloniki train hits fallen tree

[File photo, InTime News]

Rail authorities have ordered an investigation into a collision of a train with a tree in the eastern outskirts of Thessaloniki in which a driver was slightly injured by broken glass.

The train was serving the Thessaloniki-Drama route when it hit a tree on the line near Lachanokipi.

It is understood that the Hellenic Railways Organisation (OSE) has ordered an administrative inquiry to determine whether the train drivers had been warned about fallen trees on the line.

There were 51 people on board the train, which returned to Thessaloniki, causing delays in other services. Sources at rail operator Hellenic Train said the train was moving at low speed due to the level crossings and poor infrastructure in the area.

Earlier this week, strong winds caused a tree to fall on railway lines in northern Athens, resulting in the suspension of services in the area.

Train drivers have pointed out the need to fell trees near railway lines, especially in areas affected by forest fires.

Last February, 57 people were killed when two trains collided near Tempe.

Transport Accident

