Striking cabbies drive across Athens to ministry

Some 200 striking taxi drivers joined a motorcade across Athens on Tuesday, adding to the already considerable woes faced by commuters by the stoppage.

The motorcade started at Athinon Avenue, west of central Athens, where the striking cabbies gathered on Tuesday morning, and made its way across town to the Transport Ministry in the northeast, causing dozens of roads to close along the way.

Taxi drivers are protesting the price of fuel and the requirement that they install POS machines in their cabs so passengers can pay by card, among other complaints.

They are staging a two-day walkout, with the second day, on Wednesday, coinciding with a general transport strike.