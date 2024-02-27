Cabbies start walk-off before general transport strike on Wednesday

Taxi drivers across the Greek capital walked off the job on Tuesday for the first of a two-day strike that will coincide with action from other transport unions on Wednesday.

Part of the nationwide strike planned by the country’s civil sector umbrella union, ADEDY, workers on the Athens metro and tram will not operate any services on Wednesday.

The same is not the case for the capital’s buses and trolley buses, which will provide service until 9 a.m. in the morning and from 9 p.m. onwards in the evening.

Wednesday’s strike will also keep ferries tied up at port and flights grounded as dockworkers and air-traffic controllers join the action.