NEWS

Cabbies start walk-off before general transport strike on Wednesday

Cabbies start walk-off before general transport strike on Wednesday

Taxi drivers across the Greek capital walked off the job on Tuesday for the first of a two-day strike that will coincide with action from other transport unions on Wednesday.

Part of the nationwide strike planned by the country’s civil sector umbrella union, ADEDY, workers on the Athens metro and tram will not operate any services on Wednesday.

The same is not the case for the capital’s buses and trolley buses, which will provide service until 9 a.m. in the morning and from 9 p.m. onwards in the evening.

Wednesday’s strike will also keep ferries tied up at port and flights grounded as dockworkers and air-traffic controllers join the action. 

Transport Strike Travel

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Strike to paralyze transport on Wednesday
NEWS

Strike to paralyze transport on Wednesday

Greek air traffic controllers’ strike to ground flights on February 28
NEWS

Greek air traffic controllers’ strike to ground flights on February 28

Athens metro and tram workers announce work stoppage on Tuesday
NEWS

Athens metro and tram workers announce work stoppage on Tuesday

Athens traffic woes grow as cabbies walk off the job
NEWS

Athens traffic woes grow as cabbies walk off the job

Greek taxi drivers launch 48-hour strikes in protest against new tax bill
NEWS

Greek taxi drivers launch 48-hour strikes in protest against new tax bill

Taxi drivers announce strikes
NEWS

Taxi drivers announce strikes