Watchdog warns against online-bought food supplements

The National Organization for Medicines (EOF) issued an advisory on Thursday instructing consumers to exercise caution when purchasing food supplements online, as they may contain dangerous substances.

Specifically, EOF warned against the use of Somatomax and Ecdisten, which contain growth hormones.

Both are manufactured by the US-based Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals. Some of the company’s products have been approved by certain European Union member states, enabling their sale in other countries in the bloc, such as Greece.

EOF says that it does not regard the company’s products as food supplements, while warning consumers that the growth hormones they contain can have adverse health effects, especially if the user is on medication.

Hungary was the first EU member state to issue a warning regarding Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals through the EU Agri-Food Fraud Network.

EOF further warns against the consumption of Arize Herbal Dietary Supplement capsules, which the US Food and Drug Administration issued a recall for due to the presence of undeclared Nortadalafil, which, according to the American organization, is an FDA-approved prescription drug for erectile dysfunction.

“This undeclared ingredient may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates,” the FDA warns.

The Sustain Capsules and Schwinnng Capsules are also sold in the United States as food supplements and contain both Tadalafil and Nortadalafil, which are structurally similar, and can produce the same unwarranted side-effects to consumers.

EOF warns consumers that if one were to come into possession or consume these products, they should contact the organization, as they may have negative effects to their health.