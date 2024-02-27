Public told to check measles vaccinations

Against the backdrop of the outbreak of measles in Europe, the Hellenic National Public Health Organization has urged members of the public to check that they are vaccinated against the illness.

Measles cases have been increasing across most regions mainly due to missed vaccinations during the COVID-19 years when health systems were overwhelmed and fell behind on routine vaccinations for preventable diseases.

EODY said eight cases of measles have been reported in Greece to date.

“The National Immunization Committee recommends the immediate vaccination with the measles-rubella-mumps (MMR) vaccine of children, adolescents and adults who have not be vaccinated with the necessary doses,” EODY said.

It added that two doses of the MMR vaccine are recommended for children. The first dose should be given to children aged 12 months or more, and the 2nd dose given at the age of 24–36 months.

Children and adolescents who have not been vaccinated with the second dose should make up for it as soon as possible, EODY said.

Adults born before 1970 are considered immune.

Last week, the World Health Organization warned that half the world’s countries will be at high or very high risk of measles outbreaks by the end of the year unless urgent preventative measures are taken.

Measles is a highly contagious, airborne virus that mostly affects children under five years old. It can be prevented by two doses of vaccine and more than 50 million deaths have been averted since 2000, according to the WHO.

Cases last year were already up 79% to over 300,000, according to WHO data, thought to represent just a fraction of the total.

EODY said that in the last measles epidemic in Greece in 2017-2018, more than 3,200 cases and four deaths were recorded.

It said it is planning a mass vaccination in Roma settlements with the assistance of mobile health teams and NGOs. [Kathimerini/Reuters]