2,145 nursing positions added to Greek hospitals

A decision to recruit 2,145 permanent nursing personnel in public hospitals across Greece was signed on Thursday by the State Personnel Selection Board (ASEP).

The allocation of positions was based on existing needs in the national health system, including in university and secondary education hospitals. ASEP is expected to make an official posting in the coming days.

Additionally, the Health Ministry announced that over 750 specialized medical positions will be advertised nationwide for all specialties and ranks within the health system in the coming days.

Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis stated that a total of 6,500 hirings are planned for 2024 to address the health system’s needs and enhance patient care nationwide.