Dendias lays out military revamp scheme

Dendias lays out military revamp scheme
Defense Minister Nikos Dendias laid out the plans to modernize the country’s armed forces further on Thursday during a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Dendias said that part of the military’s upgrades will adhere to the United Nations’ Agenda 2030 for sustainable development, adding that innovation will play a key role in its implementation.

The defense minister further stated that the government’s plans to create a Hellenic Research & Innovation Centre (HRIC) to this end.

He also announced the formation of a military cyber unit, named “Unit 1864,” which will undertake cybersecurity operations concerning both defense and the public sector.

