Probe launched into intervention at Tempe crash site
An aerial view of the wagons and other parts recovered from a train wreck, near Larissa city, central Greece, Wednesday. [AP]

The decision by authorities to cover the site of last year’s railway disaster in Tempe, central Greece, is now under investigation, following an order by the prosecutor’s office in the appeals court of Larissa, Kathimerini has learned.

Former Thessaly regional governor Kostas Agorastos has already faced prosecution on charges of dereliction of duty and other misdemeanors related to activities conducted at the collision site, which was filled with gravel and concrete. 

He is accused by an association of victims and survivors of the crash of authorizing the premature covering of the site, allegedly hindering experts from conducting a proper investigation.

Agorastos has denied the charges.

 

