Prosecutor seeks 9 guilty verdicts over Mati fire

A prosecutor has recommended that nine out of the 21 defendants be found guilty in the trial regarding the response to the deadly fire that ripped through the East Attica suburb of Mati in July 2018.

Among the nine is a resident of Dau Pentelis who is accused of starting the deadly fire that claimed the lives of 104 people, as well as five fire service officials and three elected officials, including the then mayor of Rafina-Pikermio, Evangelos Bournous.

They stand accused of causing manslaughter and bodily harm through negligence and dereliction of duty.

The prosecutor, Panagiotis Maniatis, was scathing of Bournous’ appearances on television after the fire started, claiming he provided misleading information to the public that had no basis in fact.

“The mayor of Rafina provided information that was far from reality. Those who heard the mayor … were reassured that there would be no need to evacuate,” he said.

“He misinformed the public and aggravated the criminal effect.”

Maniatis also called for the acquittal of SYRIZA MP Rena Dourou, who was Attica regional governor when the fire took place.

The trial is expected to continue on Thursday, when lawyers will commence their closing arguments.