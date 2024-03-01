Woman stabbed on Athens’ central Ermou Street

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of stabbing a woman on Athens’ main shopping street.

The 32-year-old Iranian national was arrested shortly after the attack, which took place at the corner of Ermou and Fokionos streets.

The woman, a 22-year-old Greek national, received a severe knife wound in her left shoulder when she was stabbed from behind.

She has been transferred to NIMTS hospital.]

Video footage taken by members of the public show the attacker standing impassively in the middle of the street after the attack.

Police are investigating the incident.