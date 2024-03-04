NEWS

Greece records hottest ever winter, raising fears of summer fires

Greece records hottest ever winter, raising fears of summer fires
An almond tree blossoms near the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, on Monday, March 4. [Reuters/Louisa Gouliamaki]

This winter was the hottest on record for Greece, according to data analysed by Greek scientists, threatening the viability of crops and raising fears of another summer of devastating wildfires.

From December to February, the average peak temperature was 11.3 degrees Celsius (52.3 Farenheit), 1.8 degrees above the average top winter temperatures from 1960-2024, soaring as much as 7-8 degrees higher in some parts of northern Greece, according to the National Observatory of Athens, which analysed data by the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Indeed, it was the warmest winter since records began in 1936, and follows a trend: six of Greece’s balmiest winters have been recorded in the last 10 years.

“Temperatures were above normal on most days, with only small intervals of cold weather,” Konstantinos Lagouvardos, research director at the national observatory, told Reuters.

“This is a new reality and we must take it seriously. Climate change is undoubtedly here.”

The data is a concern for Greece, which is one of the most climate-impacted countries in Europe, where wildfires killed at least 20 people last summer. In the autumn, torrential record-breaking rains wiped out homes, cattlelands and crops, raising concerns about the continent’s fragile climate defences.

The country’s ski resorts saw lower-than-usual snowfall this winter. The warm weather may be adverse news for farmers, too, whose crops, including Greece’s famed olives, benefit from cold winters and a flowering season in spring.

“The lack of a proper winter will create problems for sure,” because the trees are flowering too soon, said Michalis Antonopoulos, head of the farmers’ cooperative of Kalamata, the main producer of Greek olive oil.

Globally too, last year was the planet’s hottest on record and likely in the last 100,000 years, according to Copernicus.

Scientists said the warm winter in Greece, together with low rainfall and low humidity, could mean more wildfires in the summer. Such blazes are frequent in Greece but have been made worse in recent years because of extreme heat that scientists link to climate change.

“Of course this raises the risk,” said Christos Zerefos, a leading climate expert and head of Greece’s Research Center for Atmospheric Physics and Climatology.

“From now on, every month that comes, every winter that comes, will be the warmest ever,” Zerefos said. [Reuters]

Environment Climate Crisis Wildlife

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece witnesses hottest winter on record
NEWS

Greece witnesses hottest winter on record

Mitsotakis at COP28: Despite climate devastation, a ‘new Greece is emerging’
NEWS

Mitsotakis at COP28: Despite climate devastation, a ‘new Greece is emerging’

Poros to become third ‘green’ island, says Mitsotakis
NEWS

Poros to become third ‘green’ island, says Mitsotakis

UK’s King Charles urges rapid environmental repair in COP28 speech
NEWS

UK’s King Charles urges rapid environmental repair in COP28 speech

COP28 summit opens with hopes for early deal on climate damage fund
NEWS

COP28 summit opens with hopes for early deal on climate damage fund

EU plan aimed at fighting climate change will go to final votes, even if watered down
NEWS

EU plan aimed at fighting climate change will go to final votes, even if watered down