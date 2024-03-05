NEWS

ND MP calls on Church to condemn threat from ‘Golden Dawn Youth’ over gay marriage

ND MP calls on Church to condemn threat from ‘Golden Dawn Youth’ over gay marriage
[InTime News]

A governing New Democracy lawmaker has received a written threat by the “Golden Dawn Youth” because he voted for legislation allowing marriage between same-sex couples and is calling on the Church of Greece and opposition lawmakers who voted against the law to condemn the action.

According to reports on Tuesday, Stratos Simopoulos, who represents Thessaloniki’s First Constituency in Parliament, found the threatening letter pasted outside his office in the northern port city. 

Written on a computer and inserted into a plastic envelope to protect it from the damp, the letter said that its signatories would do “everything necessary” to remind the Greek people of Simopoulos’ decision to vote for the legislation, which, it said, “defies Hellenic morals” and “Church principles,” until he is removed from office.

The signatories also said they “reserve the right to express their opposition with the government’s unnatural choices,” while adding that Simopoulos’ presence at political or religious events will be treated as being “unwelcome.”

The letter was signed by a group claiming to belong to the now-defunct neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party.

Reacting to the missive from the “ghosts of the past,” Simopoulos said in an announcement that he “takes it as a given that the Church of Greece will express its opposition to this action and any similar actions, and will protect those members of Parliament who supported the bill.

“Likewise, I consider it certain that the parties which opposed the bill will condemn it, and especially will cease, with the extreme rhetoric of their leaders, to fuel these ‘ghosts’,” the conservative lawmaker added.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Interior Ministry to launch internal inquiry into personal data leak
NEWS

Interior Ministry to launch internal inquiry into personal data leak

Personal data breaches come to the fore again
NEWS

Personal data breaches come to the fore again

SYRIZA shares second place with PASOK in public survey
NEWS

SYRIZA shares second place with PASOK in public survey

Tempe train crash: Opposition MP calls on minister to heed public petition
NEWS

Tempe train crash: Opposition MP calls on minister to heed public petition

DPA to investigate alleged data breach by conservative MEP
NEWS

DPA to investigate alleged data breach by conservative MEP

Loverdos launches new party ahead of European elections
NEWS

Loverdos launches new party ahead of European elections