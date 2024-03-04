Loverdos launches new party ahead of European elections

Former PASOK minister and MP Andreas Loverdos has unveiled a new political party that will debut in the upcoming European Parliament elections in June.

In a video shared on social media on Monday, Loverdos, now 67, described his Democrats party as “patriotic, popular, politically liberal, modernist-minded, digital, pluralistic,” pledging to advocate “for our country, the European Union, and the citizens of Europe.”

The video, lasting nearly one-and-a-half minutes, was filmed near the Evros border with Turkey, a location Loverdos emphasized was not chosen by chance.

“I convey a message from a border region that Greeks safeguard akin to another Thermopylae; where, in 2020, we repelled an invasion attempt. This message extends to all Europeans: only through unity and security can we effectively strive for the revival of the European Union,” he said.

Loverdos was referring to the attempted mass crossings along the border, prompted by Turkey’s announcement that it would no longer prevent migrants from attempting to reach the EU. Subsequently, tens of thousands tried to cross into Greece.

“With vigor, moderation, and common sense, we Democrats embark on this endeavor, [aspiring] for a better Greece that resides within us,” he stated.

Loverdos parted ways with PASOK after failing to secure a parliamentary seat in legislative elections last year. He has previously ruled out collaborating with the conservative New Democracy party.