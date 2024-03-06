NEWS

Mitsotakis in Bucharest for EPP conference

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was expected in Bucharest to participate in the two-day conference of the European People’s Party (EPP), scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

During the congress, heads of state and government, along with leaders of center-right parties serving as the main opposition, are anticipated to endorse Ursula von der Leyen’s candidacy for a second term as European Commission President. Additionally, they will discuss the party’s manifesto in preparation for the upcoming European Parliament elections, slated to be held across all member states between June 6 and June 9.

The leaders will also engage in discussions regarding various challenges confronting Europe, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, European defense, the increasing cost of living, and the rise of populism.

During his visit to Bucharest, Mitsotakis is set to hold meetings with the president, prime minister, and president of the senate of Romania. [AMNA]

