Mitsotakis says rule of law in Greece is ‘stronger than ever’

Greek Prime Minnister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a press conference with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, February 20, 2024. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis defended his government’s rule of law record on Tuesday, saying it is “stronger than ever,” following a meeting with visiting European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

Mitsotakis was commenting on a resolution of the European Parliament approved on Feb. 2 which voiced “grave concerns” about the rule of law in Greece, citing a hostile environment for journalists, the use of spyware against political opponents and journalists and abuse of power by the police.

“I insist on this, as Greece in the past few years has often been at the center of slander. Sometimes with non-existent cases, like that of little Maria in Evros, which turned out to have been staged by unscrupulous traffickers, or when with schemes and complaints about the rule of law which is stronger than ever in the country,” he said in statements to the press.

Mitsotakis said the resolution “has upset our country so much” that the Greek Supreme Court itself sought to deconstruct the allegations.

“The final judge of the quality of the rule of law is the European Commission, which has both the impartiality and the objectivity to be able to check the progress of each member state”, he continued.

No questions were allowed from journalists.