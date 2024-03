Police in Crete have launched an investigation after finding a large quantity of drugs, explosives and weapons in the search of a man’s home in Rethymno following his arrest by drug squad officers.

The search yielded 1.147 kg of cannabis, 163 cannabis seedlings, 2.160 kg of gelignite, 17 detonators, parts of a slow-burning fuse with a total length of 212 cm, a shotgun, a precision scale and €1,000 in cash.