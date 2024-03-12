Excise officials shut down gas station for two years over adulterated fuel

Excise officials have ordered a gas station to close for two years after finding it was selling adulterated fuel and had an illegal storage tank.

In a statement, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) said that during an on-site inspection, its officers found a parked tanker which was about to deliver fuel to the filling station’s tanks.

When they instructed the tanker driver to start filling the product, they noticed that none of the 500 liters being delivered was recorded in gas station’s input system, as is required under the law.

Noting that this was the first time it has ordered a gas station to close for two years, the AADE said that the fuel was confiscated and will be disposed of by a licensed hazardous waste disposal agency.

Details of the violation will be published on the list of fuel adulteration offenders on the AADE website.