Parliament to debate Tempe tragedy findings next Wednesday 

The findings of a House committee probe into the Tempe train crash will be debated and voted on in Parliament’s plenary next Wednesday, the Conference of Presidents announced on Thursday.

The cross-party committee looking into the causes of the deadly train collision in central Greece in February 2023, which claimed 57 lives and left scores injured, concluded its sessions on Monday with each party submitting its respective findings. 

Parliament’s plenary session will begin early on Wednesday morning and will feature four rounds of speakers.

 

