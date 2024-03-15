NEWS

Save seagrass meadows, HCMR study says

Save seagrass meadows, HCMR study says
[HCMR]

If Greece takes steps to stem the destruction of its meadows of Neptune grass (Posidonia oceanica) in the Southern Aegean alone, it could reach 37% of its greenhouse gas emissions absorption target by 2030, a study spearheaded by the Hellenic Center for Marine Research has found.

Greece has an estimated 2,600 square kilometers of this valuable seagrass, an extremely effective carbon sink.

“The ‘blue carbon’ is stored in the sediment of sea meadows, which, especially in the case of Neptune grass, form impressive underwater landscapes. They sequester the carbon produced by the plants themselves, as well as carbon from other sources,” Eugenia Apostolaki, HCMR’s principal researcher, tells Kathimerini.

The study’s findings come from an analysis of 42 sea meadows. 

Environment Climate Crisis

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Giant stinging jellyfish spotted off Rhodes
NEWS

Giant stinging jellyfish spotted off Rhodes

Greece records hottest ever winter, raising fears of summer fires
NEWS

Greece records hottest ever winter, raising fears of summer fires

Greece witnesses hottest winter on record
NEWS

Greece witnesses hottest winter on record

Mitsotakis at COP28: Despite climate devastation, a ‘new Greece is emerging’
NEWS

Mitsotakis at COP28: Despite climate devastation, a ‘new Greece is emerging’

Poros to become third ‘green’ island, says Mitsotakis
NEWS

Poros to become third ‘green’ island, says Mitsotakis

UK’s King Charles urges rapid environmental repair in COP28 speech
NEWS

UK’s King Charles urges rapid environmental repair in COP28 speech