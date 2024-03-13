Mother faces prosecution in Kolonos pimping case

Following a two-month-long procedure behind closed doors, the prosecutor recommended the conviction of the mother of the 12-year-old girl in the trial involving the sexual abuse and exploitation of the minor in downtown Kolonos.

The two main defendants are a businessman who ran a mini-market in downtown Kolonos and the girl’s mother, both of whom allegedly played an instrumental role in the child’s sexual exploitation. The other 26 defendants are accused of having sexual intercourse with the minor as clients.

According to the prosecutor, the mother should be found guilty of distributing pornography, sharing material of the minor with other defendants and exploitation. An aggravating circumstance is that she was responsible for the minor’s care. The prosecutor stressed that exploitation involves coercion and facilitation through pressure, emotional manipulation, and encouragement for financial gain.

Additionally, the prosecutor sought the mother’s conviction for extortion against Ilias Michos’ former spouse.

Earlier on Wednesday, the prosecutor requested that the judges of a mixed jury court acquit 55-year-old businessman Ilias Michos of charges alleging the rape of a 12-year-old girl in downtown Kolonos district, as well as charges of coercive pimping and collection of prostitution earnings, citing insufficient evidence.

In contrast, the prosecutor contends that Michos should be found guilty of aggravated abuse of a minor under the age of 14 years by a person entrusted with care, possession of pornographic material involving a minor under 12 years of age without coercion and profiteering, facilitating the minor’s involvement in prostitution, and possession of weapons.

Overall, the prosecutor recommends finding Michos guilty of four charges and acquitting him of three.