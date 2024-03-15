Four border guards arrested for beating deportee

Four border guards from a deportation facility located in northern Athens have appeared before a prosecutor on charges of torture and complicity in torture.

The guards were arrested on Thursday evening at the Amygdaleza pre-departure detention centre following a complaint by a non-national that he had been beaten the day before by uniformed officers.

Upon arrival in hospital, the man was diagnosed with a fractured rib.

An investigation into the incident found that following a row between the complainant and two other detainees, two of the border guards hit the complainant in the face and in various parts of his body.

The other two border guards stand accused of not intervening to stop the actions of their colleagues.