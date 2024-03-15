NEWS

Four border guards arrested for beating deportee

Four border guards arrested for beating deportee

Four border guards from a deportation facility located in northern Athens have appeared before a prosecutor on charges of torture and complicity in torture.

The guards were arrested on Thursday evening at the Amygdaleza pre-departure detention centre following a complaint by a non-national that he had been beaten the day before by uniformed officers.

Upon arrival in hospital, the man was diagnosed with a fractured rib.

An investigation into the incident found that following a row between the complainant and two other detainees, two of the border guards hit the complainant in the face and in various parts of his body.

The other two border guards stand accused of not intervening to stop the actions of their colleagues.

Crime Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police bust counterfeit travel document gang
NEWS

Police bust counterfeit travel document gang

Driver busts through toll booth barriers during migrant smuggling pursuit
NEWS

Driver busts through toll booth barriers during migrant smuggling pursuit

Two migrant smugglers arrested at border
NEWS

Two migrant smugglers arrested at border

Three injured, ambulance attacked in refugee camp brawl
NEWS

Three injured, ambulance attacked in refugee camp brawl

Police conduct large-scale sweep around Omonia
NEWS

Police conduct large-scale sweep around Omonia

Greek police arrest 6 alleged migrant traffickers and are looking for 7 others from the same gang
NEWS

Greek police arrest 6 alleged migrant traffickers and are looking for 7 others from the same gang