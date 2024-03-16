NEWS

Greek police officer with 225 pounds of marijuana in patrol car arrested

A police officer on patrol duty in northwestern Greece was arrested on drugs charges Friday for allegedly using his service car to smuggle marijuana, authorities said.

The suspect was detained in the port town of Igoumenitsa following a road chase, together with an Albanian man found to be riding in the unmarked police vehicle.

A search of the car uncovered 102 kilograms (225 pounds) of marijuana, a police statement said.

It said the detained officer ignored his colleagues’ orders to stop for a search and sped away, only coming to a halt after losing control of the vehicle and crashing into parked cars.

Police also arrested a second officer who had been on patrol duty with the suspect on Friday, but was allegedly found in a coffee shop some 20 kilometers (12 miles) away.

All three suspects faced drugs-related charges.

The Igoumenitsa area is near the border with Albania, over which large quantities of marijuana are smuggled into Greece.

[ΑΡ]

Crime

