Man convicted of sexual abuse of teenage niece

A Thessaloniki court of appeals on Tuesday convicted a 55-year-old man to a reduced sentence of eight years in prison for sexually abusing his teenage niece in 2018 and recording the act on his phone.

The victim was 16 years old when the incident occurred during a sleepover with her cousin, aged 12 at the time, who was asleep in the same room when her father abused the older girl and made three videos of the abuse.

The 16-year-old reported the incident to the Smile of the Child charity, which alerted the girl’s parents.

The 55-year-old had been convicted to 10 years in prison at the first instance but was released pending his appeal. His sentence was reportedly reduced because he had a clean criminal record.