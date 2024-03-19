NEWS

Man convicted of sexual abuse of teenage niece

Man convicted of sexual abuse of teenage niece
[InTime News]

A Thessaloniki court of appeals on Tuesday convicted a 55-year-old man to a reduced sentence of eight years in prison for sexually abusing his teenage niece in 2018 and recording the act on his phone.

The victim was 16 years old when the incident occurred during a sleepover with her cousin, aged 12 at the time, who was asleep in the same room when her father abused the older girl and made three videos of the abuse. 

The 16-year-old reported the incident to the Smile of the Child charity, which alerted the girl’s parents.

The 55-year-old had been convicted to 10 years in prison at the first instance but was released pending his appeal. His sentence was reportedly reduced because he had a clean criminal record.

Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Former prosecutor goes on trial for binning thousands of cases
NEWS

Former prosecutor goes on trial for binning thousands of cases

Trial of 49 suspects detained in Thessaloniki University postponed
NEWS

Trial of 49 suspects detained in Thessaloniki University postponed

Tempe rail crash to dominate this week’s political scene
NEWS

Tempe rail crash to dominate this week’s political scene

Immunity hangs over rail crash case
NEWS

Immunity hangs over rail crash case

49 detainees await expedited trial following Thessaloniki University arrests
NEWS

49 detainees await expedited trial following Thessaloniki University arrests

Disgraced jewelry company founder evades key issues on first day of defense
NEWS

Disgraced jewelry company founder evades key issues on first day of defense