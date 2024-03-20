Turkish FM speaks with Greek counterpart over F-16 crash

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Defense in Athens, March 1. [Reuters]

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias spoke over the phone with his Turkish counterpart Yasar Güler on Wednesday after the crash of the F-16 fighter jet, off the small island of Psathoura, in the northern Aegean.

Guler “conveyed to us his satisfaction for the successful outcome of the rescue operation of the pilot of the Greek Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft, as well as his warm wishes to him,” Dendias said in a post on platform X.

The pilot managed to escape from the single seater aircraft using the ejection system. He was located and collected by a Super Puma helicopter and is being transferred to hospital.

The fighter jet, which belongs to the 337th Squadron of the 110th Fighter Wing, was participating in a training flight (the area is a firing range), the Hellenic Air Force said in a press release.

Dendias also wished the pilot a speedy recovery.

“We express our most sincere wishes for a speedy return to duty to the pilot of the Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft,” the minister said on platform X and congratulated “those who participated in the successful and rapid rescue operation.”