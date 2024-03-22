Teachers warned over evaluations

Amid mounting opposition orchestrated by educational federations and trade unionists visiting schools, the Education Ministry has warned teachers to participate in their evaluation scheme or face consequences.

More specifically, according to a circular sent to schools, anyone who obstructs the evaluation can be punished with up to two years in jail.

For its part, the Teachers’ Federation of Greece has raised the stakes further by proposing a two-day strike (April 16-17), while the reactions of left-wing trade union factions are also similarly acute.

The ministry’s circular stated that by April 2, a date must be set by which those being evaluated must have entered in the special digital application a self-evaluation report and an electronic file.

According to the law, participation in the evaluation procedures for both the evaluators and the evaluated persons is a performance of an official duty and obligation.

Failure of an education official or teacher to participate in or facilitate the evaluation is a specific disciplinary infraction punishable by a fine equal to one month’s salary. It is further mentioned that in case of noncompliance with the aforesaid responsibility, that will lead to the suspension of any process of development for the education officer or teacher, including automatic wage progression.

Moreover, the circular states that under the law, anyone who enters a primary or secondary education premises and in any way, especially by shouting, noise, insults or threats against the educational staff, employees or students, disrupting their work, is punishable with a minimum of one year’s imprisonment and a fine. If the disruption is accompanied by violence, it incurs a minimum of two years’ imprisonment and a fine.

A number of teachers refuse to participate in the evaluation process, in line with union decisions, while many unionists visit schools, arguing against the evaluation.

Education Ministry officials told Kathimerini that the evaluation of newly appointed teachers (as a basic condition for tenure) is proceeding normally. Union officials claim their evaluation is not substantive.