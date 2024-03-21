NEWS

Police seize multiple firearms from Corinthia house

Police in the seaside resort town of Loutraki in the Corinthian Gulf have seized firearms and ammunition from the home of a 62-year-old man, who has been arrested.

According to an announcement on Thursday, the suspect was arrested on Wednesday morning after a raid on his home turned up six revolvers, two pistols, a rifle, a shotgun, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a plethora of firearm parts.

Officers also seized five swords, three bayonets and two knives that were above the permissible size.

The suspect is reportedly being questioned as part of an investigation into the weapons’ provenance and purpose.

