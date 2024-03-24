Student parade held in Athens to commemorate Greek Revolution

The traditional student parade to mark the anniversary of the outbreak of the Greek Revolution in 1821 has been held in Athens.

Crowds of spectators lined the streets to watch the parade, which passed the reviewing platform in front of Parliament on Syntagma Square.

A military parade will be held on the same route on Monday, while student parades will take place in cities, towns and villages across the country.

Some central streets will be closed to traffic for the duration of the parade, as will Syntagma metro station.